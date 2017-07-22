Congress makes Sushil Kumar Shinde general secretary incharge of Himachal Pradesh

Shinde will be assisted by Bihar MP Ranjeet Ranjan as AICC Secretary for Himachal Pradesh. She replaces Raja Ram Pal. (PTI)

The Congress today appointed former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde as its general secretary incharge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh, replacing Ambika Soni. Soni had requested the party leadership to relieve her of the responsibility as incharge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to health reasons. She will, however, continue to be party’s general secretary incharge of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shinde will be assisted by Bihar MP Ranjeet Ranjan as AICC Secretary for Himachal Pradesh. She replaces Raja Ram Pal. “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a new team to look after party affairs in Himachal Pradesh in place of Ambika Soni and Raja Ram Pal and appointed Sushil Kumar Shinde as AICC general secretary incharge and Ranjeet Ranjan Secretary AICC.

“Ambika Soni had requested to be relieved from her responsibility as incharge of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, due to reasons of health. She will continue as AICC general secretary incharge of Jammu and Kashmir,” said a statement issued by AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls later this year and the party is gearing up for restructuring its unit there.