Congress leader P Chidambaram says when Kashmiris ask for ‘Azaadi’, most people want autonomy

(Source: ANI)

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram has given a shocking statement in regards with the separatist demands in Jammu and Kashmir. Chidambaram, who opened up on a range of issues on his visit to Rajkot, Gujarat, said that the Kashmiris demand autonomy when they ask for ‘Azaadi’. He said, “My interactions in J&K led me to the conclusion that when they ask for ‘Azadi’, most people want autonomy.” He not only stopped here but also advocated their demand of autonomy. He stressed that the demand for autonomy must be considered. He said, “(Government) must consider areas to give autonomy to J&K. It’ll remain part of India but will have larger powers as promised under Art 370.” Earlier, he had said, “I want to tell the youth of Kashmir and I’ve said this time and time again, come into the mainstream, you have a right to speak in a democracy.” He had also denounced the ‘muscular approach’ of the incumbent government.

He also launched an attack on the incumbent BJP government in Uttar Pradesh citing the controversy around the Taj Mahal. He said, “It is sad. Those who talk about Taj Mahal in derogatory terms do not understand either history or India’s composite culture.” His statement comes after a series of controversial remarks by BJP leaders regarding the status of the 17th-century monument in India’s culture. He also negated the allegations on senior Congress leader Ahmad Patel’s link with terrorists. The BJP alleged that a suspected ISIS operative arrested recently used to work at a hospital where Patel had been a trustee earlier.

Responding to the accusations, he said, “Now if somebody joins as a technician and then he is linked to ISIS, how is some trustee of three years ago responsible.” He also expressed his amaze over the BJP’s demand of Ahmad Patel’s resignation.