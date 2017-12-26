Congress leader Manish Tewari takes Santa Claus jibe at PM Modi day after Christmas

Congress leader Manish Tewari today stoked a controversy by posting a metaphorical and quite an eye-ball grabbing tweet.

Congress leader Manish Tewari today stoked a controversy by posting a metaphorical and quite an eye-ball grabbing tweet. In a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tewari said, “All over the world at this time an old man with a white beard creeps in your house through chimney and puts money in your socks. In India an old man with a white beard crept into your house through TV removed money from your pockets, cupboards, lockers & left you only in your socks.” While the first sentence is an evident reference to Santa Claus, the second one hints at PM Modi and his famous demonetisation address on November 8, 2016. This is not the first instance that Tewari has taken a stinging jibe at PM Modi. Earlier, Tewari had courted controversy after posting a profanity-laced tweet against PM Modi.

Then, Tewari seemed to have lost his temper after a Twitter user ridiculed him for posting a clip about a gaffe committed by PM Modi abroad when he had started walking even as the national anthem was being played during a ceremonial guard of honour. Replying to Tewari’s tweet, the user compared Modi to Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Aap modi ko desbhakti na sikhaye cha-cha? unhe Mahatma Gandhi bhi nahi sikha sakte, Modi ke DNA may. Bus aap kitna niche gir sakte ho dekh lia (You don’t teach patriotism to Modi, even Mahatma Gandhi cannot teach him that, its in Modi’s DNA, but i have seen how low you can stoop).” Tewari hit back using explicit words.

After a barrage of criticism from the opposition and from within the Congress, the senior Congress leader expressed that he was ready to offer ‘apologies’ for using the ‘colloquial’ phrase, and asked if PM Modi will also unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women??

Take a look at Manish Tewari’s Tweet

All over the world at this time an old man with a white beard creeps in your house through chimney and puts money in your socks

In India an old man with a white beard crept into your house through TV removed money from your pockets,cupboards,lockers& left you only in your socks???? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 26, 2017

Notably, Tewari said yesterday that PM Modi should bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan, and asked if his government has the determination to do so. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April.”@narendramodi Mr. Prime Minister you need to bring this Gentleman back home. Does your government have the determination to do what it takes and walk the talk??????,” Tewari tweeted along with a picture of Jadhav.