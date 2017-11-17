Congress leader KK Mishra sentenced to 2-year jail term in MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan defamation case. (ANI)

A district court in Bhopal sentenced Congress party’s chief spokesperson KK Mishra to a two-year jail term after finding him guilty in a defamation case filed by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. KK Mishra had earlier alleged that Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh were involved in the Vyapam scam following which a defamation suit was filed by the MP CM in June 2014. Congress’ spokesperson had alleged that some candidates from Sadhna Singh’s naive Gondia were illegally recruited as constables in the transport department.

The prosecution argued that the unsubstantial allegations by the Congress spokesperson have lowered the dignity of a person holding a constitutional post. The government pleader Anand Tiwari said that Mishra was also fined Rs 25,000 by the Special Court. Notably, if the Congress spokesperson fails to pay the fine of Rs 25,000 he will have to serve for three months in jail. However, soon after the Special Court’s verdict, he was given bail, as per the report by Indian Express.

Earlier, on November 1, CBI had filed a charge sheet in the Vyapam scam case and gave a clean chit to Chouhan since nothing suspicious was found in the hard disk which was seized. This came almost two years after Congress leader Digvijay Singh had alleged that the hard disk seized in the case was tampered to remove CM’s name. CBI on October 31st said that there is “no grain of truth in the allegation’’. The findings of the CBI came as a major relief for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Mahindra, then principal systems analyst in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (also known as Vyapam), is alleged to have listed the names of influential persons linked to the case, on his computer in ‘Excel’ files. On July 18, 2013, the Indore police seized his computer and hard disk. The agency in its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court said that the forensic analysis of the hard disk drives seized from Nitin Mohindra, an official at Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, by the Madhya Pradesh Police has shown that no files having letters “CM” were stored in them.