Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacks Yogi Adityanath for ‘secularism biggest lie told’ remark

Congress leader Kapil Sibal today attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his reported remarks that “secularism was the biggest lie” that has been told post-independence and for comparing the Modi government with “Ram Rajya”. He said Adityanath comparing the Modi regime with “Ram Rajya”, a term meant to describe an ideal and welfare state, is a “truth” which perhaps is the “biggest lie”. “Yogi Adityanath says ‘secularism is a lie’ and compares Modi’s government to ‘Ram Rajya’. This ‘Truth’ is perhaps the biggest lie,” Sibal said on Twitter.

Speaking at an event organised by the Dainik Jagran group in Raipur, Adityanath reportedly said, “I believe that the word secular is the biggest lie since independence. Those that have given birth to this lie and those that use it should apologise to the people and this country.” According to the media report, he also said that “distorting history was no less a crime than sedition”. “You can be sect-neutral but not secular,” he reportedly said.

He also reportedly compared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to “Ram Rajya”. He said that while the prime minister understands the pain of the people, the Congress does not. He made the remarks while responding to a query on communalism and secularism during the event.