Congress leader Jaffer Sharief stands by his suggestion to make Mohan Bhagwat next president, says it will change people’s notion of RSS

Karnataka Congress leader and former Union railway minister Jaffer Sharief has on Sunday stood by his suggestion that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat should succeed Pranab Mukherjee as the next president of the country. Speaking to ANI, he said that the former being a patriot will be able to ensure the safety of the nation and also the Constitution.

Sharif said he thought about the idea when his name surfaced in the newspaper for the president’s post. There is a doubt in this country of the RSS and BJP which has to be removed from the people’s mind.

Developing a nation is a big responsibility and Mohan Bhagwat, being a patriot, would be able to to take the responsibility more efficiently, the former railway minister added.Yesterday, Sharf had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting the idea and added there should not be any doubt about the patriotism of the RSS chief.

“I personally feel that nobody should find fault with Shri Mohan Bhagwat’s name being considered as a choice for the Presidentship of our country. There are different schools of thought in India and it is but nature for such a vast secular country. Shri Mohan Bhagwat may belong to one school of thought, but there should not be any doubt about his patriotism, love for the people of India, loyalty to the nation and commitment to the constitution of India and to the democracy,” Sharief wrote in the letter.

“I, therefore, strongly feel that no one should make an issue unnecessarily by opposing the very consideration of Shri Bhagwat’s name itself,” he added.

He also stressed that those who belong to other shades of opinion too should show big heart, faith and should not doubt as long as one works under the country’s constitution.

“As a Muslim person belonging to minority community of India, I feel that the minorities should not have any fear or crisis of confidence in Shri Mohan Bhagwat’s name being considered. I am sure that right thinking people of India would appreciate and accept my view and hope our political parties will also be broad minded and large-hearted and do their best in living up to the expectation of the secular people of our country,” he added.

Mohan Bhagwat, on the other hand, has made it clear that he was not interested in the post. He had said that even if his name is nominated, he won’t accept it.

(With inputs from ANI)