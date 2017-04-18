Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP

Earlier it had been reported that the Congress party was going through severe infighting over the choice of candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. (ANI)

Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. Earlier it had been reported that the Congress party was going through severe infighting over the choice of candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. Speaking to the DNA, ex-DPCC Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely had said that the sentiments of senior leaders had been hurt and everyone needed to sit down and formulate a plan to make sure the party won the MCD polls. Although Lovely’s resignation might come as a shock for the Congress, it must be noted that he is one of the many Congress leaders who has changed sides and moved to the Bhartiya Janata Party in the last few years. Earlier, a day after the Congress had come out with the list of candidates for the MCD polls, veteran Congress leader Dr AK Walia had also submitted his resignation as he expressed his unhappiness with the concerned list.

Walia had then told DNA that the Congress leadership treated senior leaders like students of Class VIII. Meanwhile, according to reports, Sandeep Dixit, Congress MP from east Delhi, and other senior leaders like Haroon Yusuf and Pervez HAsshmi had also threatened to quit the grand old party. Meanwhile, Dalit leader and 3-time Congress MLA and the former Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Amrish Gautam had also joined the BJP. Dixit had told reporters that the party worked like a fiefdom, which had been the case for a while and resulted in the mess that Congress was in today.

While Congress has repeatedly denied any reports of the said rifts within the party, it has been quite clear in the last few months and the statements that have been made in public, that the Congress leaders have been unhappy with the management within the party. Even before the Uttar Pradesh elections, senior Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi had quit the grand old party after years of service and joined the Bhartiya Janata Party and won the elections under the Lotus symbol.