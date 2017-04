Former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta. (PTI)

Former Union Minister and son of Ex-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Babu Banarasi Das, Akhilesh Das Gupta passed away after suffering a heart attack on April 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to twitter to express grief over the death of the Congress leader. He wrote- “Saddened by the demise of former MP & Union Minister, Shri Akhilesh Das. His active contribution to public life will be remembered. RIP.”

PM Narendra Modi’s tweet-

Saddened by the demise of former MP & Union Minister, Shri Akhilesh Das. His active contribution to public life will be remembered. RIP: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 12, 2017

Further details awaited.