Congress leader AK Antony’s driver commits suicide, found hanging from tree – Why he took extreme step?

The driver of the former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony has allegedly committed suicide at the leader’s residence in Delhi. The body of the driver was found hanging in the servant quarters at the official residence of the Congress leader on Jantar Mantar road. No suicide note was found and the police have ruled out foul play. The police have registered a case and the probe is underway, authorities have revealed. AK Antony is a member of Rajya Sabha representing the state of Kerala.

However, this is not the first incident. In another incident, earlier, Karnataka bureaucrat Bheema Naik, was accused of driving his driver to commit suicide. The deceased driver, Ramesh Gowda, had left a suicide note and had accused former BJP minister in Karnataka Gali Janardhan Reddy of money laundering of over Rs 100 crore. The driver had consumed poison. Ramesh was working for Karnataka Administrative Service officer Bheema Naik, he had alleged G Janardhana Reddy of converting Rs 100 Crore black money into white. In his suicide note, Ramesh had mentioned the continuous death threats he was receiving because of all the information he had of Reddy.

The suicide incident had taken place days after Reddy had caught attention over extravagant spending on his daughter’s wedding. His daughter’s wedding cost was over Rs 100 Crore and had drawn suspicion. As many as 50,000 guests were invited to the marriage event. The list included Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, State Home Minister G Parameshwara, Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, Rural Development Minister H K Patil and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. Reddy was also arrested in 2012 in illegal mining case.