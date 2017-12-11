Congress kisan cell leader Haresh Moradia, wife allegedly commit suicide

The secretary of the Gujarat Congress’ Kisan Cell has allegedly committed suicide along with his wife by consuming some poisonous substance at their residence today, police said. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The secretary of the Gujarat Congress’ Kisan Cell has allegedly committed suicide along with his wife by consuming some poisonous substance at their residence today, police said. Police said that 50-year-old Haresh Moradia and his wife Ramila (45) were found dead at their residence in Maheshwari Society near Kothariya road of the city. Chairman of Gujarat Congress Kisan Cell, Virji Thummar, confirmed that Moradia was the secretary of the Kisan Cell. VK Gadhvi, police inspector of Bhaktinagar, said that the incident came to light after neighbours, not noticing any movement in the Moradia household since morning, broke open the door. “The neighbours found the couple unconscious. The emergency medical team that arrived declared the two dead,” said Gadhvi.

Police said that while the exact reason is being investigated, marital discord between their son and their daughter-in-law could be a reason. “Moradia’s daughter-in-law had recently given an application at the women’s police station due to some dispute. This might have led to the suicide of the couple. However investigations are still on to find the exact reason,” said Gadhvi. Gadhvi said that Moradia also served as the principal of private school.