Congress in ‘panic’ over support of people to PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu attacked Congress for protesting against demonetisation on Wednesday. The Union I&B and Urban Development Minister said the Congress party was in “panic” over the “overwhelming support” given by people across the nation to the note-ban and therefore the party was trying to create confusion among them over the step.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to combat black money, counterfeit fake currency and end corruption along with encouraging cashless economy on November 8. Since then, Congress has targetted the Government by calling the move against common people. From Rahul Gandhi constantly commenting on the ill consequences of demonetisation in all his rally and public meetings to human chain formed outside the Parliament in the protest against it, the Congress is criticising it with all way possible.

Taking note of it, Naidu reverted on it and said the “Congress is in panic over overwhelming support of people to PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move”. Referring the intention of the Centre to wipe off black money and corruption by note-ban, Naidu wondered how Congress said that there was not much black money. He said that when Congress says “there is not much black money, then that means there is not much corruption in the country” asking was that the stand of Congress. He openly challenged the party to come forward in public and say that there is no black money in the country.

Naidu also targetted Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and said the body language of Gandhi also indicates the same. “Rahul ji’s smile and body language indicated that there is not much of black money in the country according to him because money has come back.”