Congress in ‘power hangover’ within 30 days in government: AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

Condemning the manhandling of a journalist in Giddarbaha allegedly by Congress leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that the party is drenched in “power hangover” within 30 days of coming to power in the state. (PTI)

Condemning the manhandling of a journalist in Giddarbaha allegedly by Congress leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that the party is drenched in “power hangover” within 30 days of coming to power in the state.

AAP Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi termed the incident as an “inhuman act and attack on the freedom of press”.

“All Congress leaders, who were involved in this shameful act should be immediately arrested and be given an exemplary punishment, so that no one could dare to do it again”, he demanded.

Also Watch:



“After remaining out of power for 10 years, the Congress is suffering with indigestion of power and time is ripe that Amarinder Singh should chain his goonda elements well before people take law in their own hands to teach them the lesson,” Ghuggi said.

He said instead of fulfilling the promises made in manifesto, the Congress leaders were behaving like “goons” to threaten people, which is highly deplorable and condemnable.

“Within a month, the Congress MLAs and even a minister were seen misbehaving with the people, who voted them to power,” he alleged.