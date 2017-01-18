Congress holds pan-India anti-demonetisation protests; Sushil Kumar Shinde, other key leaders detained

The Congress on Wednesday held protests in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram against Reserve Bank of India as a part of the party’s ‘Jan Vedna’ campaign against Prime Minister Narendra’s demonetisation move. (ANI image)

The Congress on Wednesday held protests in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram against Reserve Bank of India as a part of the party’s ‘Jan Vedna’ campaign against Prime Minister Narendra’s demonetisation move. The party’s Delhi unit led by its president Ajay Maken tried to hold a protest march from Jantar Mantar to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office at Parliament Street. In Ahmedabad, senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, Shankersinh Vaghela and Bharatsinh Solanki were detained by police. Similar protests were held in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the the protests, they raised demands of removal of withdrawal limits on money and no transaction charges for cashless payments.

Congress yesterday claimed the Union government’s demonetisation decision was akin to Pakistan’s unsuccessful attempts at hurting India’s development for decades. “In one blow PM Modi has done what Pakistan tried to do, unsuccessfully, for decades — push India backwards!” the Congress said through its official Twitter handle.

The second phase of the Jan Vedna campaign started on January 12 and it would conclude on February 20.