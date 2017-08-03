Congress hits back at Amit Shah, says if party dissolves nation would die

Amit Shah was taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the descendant of Nathuram Godse, the Congress on Thursday said even as per Mahatma Gandhi, if the party dissolves, the nation would be dead. This comment came after BJP chief Amit Shah, while taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, stated that the latter is responsible for beginning the process of dissolving the Congress and dynasty politics.”The descendants of Godse should not give advice to the Congress party. The successor of the ideology which led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi has no right to teach us lessons. Mahatma Gandhi has once said that if some day, the Congress party dissolves, the nation will also be dead,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI. Surjewala said that the Congress party is fighting a decisive battle for the basic theory of India and will continue doing it under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a gathering in Rohtak, Shah said, “Gandhi ji ne kaha thha azaadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhar jana dena chahiye… Khair woh Gandhi ne nahin kiya, ab koi Gandhi kar rha hai”. (Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be disbanded after Independence. While that Gandhi couldn’t do it, some other Gandhi is doing it now.) On July 30, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi was sinking the party because of the affection she has towards her son, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Rupani said, “Sonia Gandhi is immersed in the affection towards her son, which has drowned the Congress party in entire country.” He added, “Today the condition of their party is getting worse as, no one wants to accept their rule.” Rupani also accused the Congress party of being insensitive and irresponsible, stating that they have sent their 40 MLAs to stay in a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru, while Gujarat is facing floods.