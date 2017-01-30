Congress high command will convince SM Krishna to join back: G. Parameshwara

In a written letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Krishna on Saturday tendered his resignation from the party’s membership. (File photo, photo credit: PTI)

Urging the Congress top brass to convince senior leader S. M. Krishna not to quit, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday expressed hope that the high command will be able to convince him not to leave the party. “Hopefully, the high command will be able to convince him to stay in the party,” Parameshwara told ANI. “Particularly S. M. Krishna leaving the party has in one way affected the Congress in Karnataka. But we will definitely make up for that. At the same time, we appeal to the high command to talk to him and see that he doesn’t go out of the party,” he said.

In a written letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Krishna on Saturday tendered his resignation from the party’s membership. “I am herewith tendering my resignation to the primary membership of the Congress Party,” it read. The 84-year-old first became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 1968 from Mandya. Krishna led the Congress to victory in Karnataka in 1999 and served as the chief minister till 2004.

He also served as the governor of Maharashtra for the period 2004-2008. Krishna served as the Minister for External Affairs during the UPA-II regime led by former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.