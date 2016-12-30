Congress has offered deputy CM’s post to Navjot Singh Sidhu, if it comes to power in Punjab, claims Arvind Kejriwal

After Sidhu resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, he had met Kejriwal amid speculations that he was likely to join AAP. (PTI)

In a fresh attack against cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has today said that while his party had offered the post of chief minister, if it comes to power, the Congress has offered him, deputy chief minister’s post, India Today website has said.

After Sidhu resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, he had met Kejriwal amid speculations that he was likely to join AAP and may even get a senior post if AAP goes on to form next government in Punjab after the next Assembly elections in the state, which is due next year. In September, Sidhu after meeting the Delhi CM had said that the later, who had tweeted of the meeting, had spoken about half truth and could work only with “yes” men.

Earlier this month, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, leading to speculations about him getting a bigger role in upcoming elections.The meeting came on a day when Congress suffered a major defeat in Chandigarh civic polls. During the civic polls, The BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance won 21 out of the 26 wards in the Municipal elections. BJP secured 21 wards, while Congress could manage to get only 4, while Independent candidates could manage to win only one ward.

His wife Navjot Kaur Sindhu has also been quoted as saying that one of the reasons the couple didn’t join Kejriwal’s party was because it refused tickets to their ‘favourites’ named by her husband. She is the likely Congress candidate from Amritsar (East) Assembly constituency.