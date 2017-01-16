Congress hails Election Commission for granting Akhilesh Yadav the ‘Bicycle’ ride

Congress and the Akhilesh-led faction are busy stitching up a grand secular alliance in the state in an apparent bid to prevent BJP from coming to power in the politically key state. (Reuters)

Congress today hailed as “judicious” the Election Commission’s decision to grant the ‘Biycle’ symbol to the Akhilesh Yadav faction of the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. “We congratulate Akhilesh on being allotted the cycle symbol. Election Commission has taken a judicious decision in record time,” Congress spokesman R P N Singh said, adding the UP Chief Minister had 90 per cent of the party including legislators on his side.

#WATCH: Supporters celebrate outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow aftr EC says group led by him is entitled to use ‘Bicycle’ symbol pic.twitter.com/nHDMFB6Pjm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2017

In a major boost to UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, the EC recognised the faction headed by him as the SP and alloted the reserved symbol ‘Bicycle’ to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections.

The verdict comes a day ahead of the start of the filing of nominations in the seven-phased polls in the state beginning on February 1.