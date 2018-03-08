Congress govt in Karnataka approves state flag; check image, colours

Karnataka flag:The state government is now awaiting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs

Karnataka flag: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday approved a separate flag of the state. The flag has been approved by the state Cabinet and will now be sent to the central government for approval. The issue of a separate flag for Karnataka is a long-standing issue and has been debated by political parties. The flag is a tricolour like our national flag. The three colours are yellow, white and red. The top band is of yellow, the middle is white and last band is red.

The state government is now awaiting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to reports. The proposal of having a separate flag for the state by the ruling Congress dispensation drew sharp criticism from the political parties.

A committee was constituted last year for submitting a report on designing a separate flag for the state and providing a legal standing for it. The panel had given its report in February. In its report, the committee had recommended a tri-coloured flag. As of now, the Karnataka government has an unofficial two-coloured flag. The committee had nine members and was headed by Kannada Development Authority chairman G S Siddaramaya.

If the central government approves the flag, Karnataka will be the second state to have its official flag after Jammu and Kashmir. However, Jammu and Kashmir enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. Earlier, a Home Ministry official said that there is no legal bar on a state to have a separate flag. However, the official said the flag should represent the people, not the state government.