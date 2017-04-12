Congress government has stopped free power to cow shelters in Punjab: Gau Sewa Aayog

The Punjab Cow Welfare Commission and BJP have urged the Congress government to continue providing free power to ‘Gaushalas’ (cow shelters) and restore supply to those whose connections were cut. (PTI)

Cow shelters, which were getting free power across the state during the SAD-BJP rule, are getting bills now and face supply disconnections in case of non-payment, Punjab Gau Sewa Aayog claimed today. However, the state government has feigned ignorance. The Punjab Cow Welfare Commission and BJP have urged the Congress government to continue providing free power to ‘Gaushalas’ (cow shelters) and restore supply to those whose connections were cut.

“For the protection and security of cows, I request the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to restore free power to cow shelters. Singh’s father and forefathers had not only given land but money also for the cows,” the Commission Chairman Kimti Lal Bhagat told PTI.

He further claimed, “Previous SAD-BJP government had provided free power to 472 cow shelters in the state. Now bills were sent to about half of them and power connections of five Gaushalas have been cut.”

However, state Power minister Rana Gurjit Singh said he can’t say anything as he has no information about the issue. “I have no information. Let me enquire on this, only then I could say something,” he said.

In a year, total power bill of 472 cow shelters is Rs 4.57 crore. The previous government had made provision in the budget to give the said amount to electricity department in four installments, Keemti Lal elaborated.

After the payments for three quarters were made, Model Code of Conduct came into force and then the new government took the reins and cow shelters started getting power bills, he said.

He claimed that power connections have been cut in few cow shelters, including one in Ferozpur and two each in Moga and Bhatinda.

“I have asked the managements of all the Gaushalas not to pay the bills as it is a procedural lapse on the part of the government,” he said.