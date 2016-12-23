Congress gifted Rs 36 lakh cr to corporates during UPA rule: Bharatiya Janata Party

Rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that NDA government was favouring select business houses, BJP today accused the Congress of gifting over Rs 36 lakh crore to corporates. (Source: PTI)

Rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that NDA government was favouring select business houses, BJP today accused the Congress of gifting over Rs 36 lakh crore to corporates by waiving their loans when UPA was in power for 10 years.

Alleging that Congress is a party which runs on “commission”, BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said the party was “frustrated” as the cashless economy will cut their funding significantly.

“The bad loans during UPA regime jumped by 132 per cent as the Congress gifted a whopping Rs 36 lakh crore to corporates during their tenure by waiving their loans,” Sharma alleged without explaining how he arrived at the figure.

This gift of Rs 36 lakh crore is the actual economic robbery, not the one which Gandhi is talking about, he told reporters here. Gandhi has been attacking Narendra Modi, alleging the Prime Minister was “pro-corporate and pro-rich”.

Attacking Gandhi for making “baseless” allegations against Modi, he said the Congress vice president is “suffering from attention seeking disorder”. Sharma said Gandhi should do his homework and if required can cross check his facts with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is very much aware of the details.

Referring to Vijay Mallya, Sharma called him a “baby of the Gandhi scion” and alleged a loan of Rs 1500 crore was granted to the businessman despite defaulting on Rs 1450 crore loan.

On Gandhi’s allegation of Modi taking money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat chief minister, Sharma said UPA was in power then and agencies like CBI, ED and IT could not find anything.

He also questioned Gandhi’s silence on the performance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, particularly on lawlessness in the state, saying the Congress leader supports SP’s rule where crime and corruption are thriving.