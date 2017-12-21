Congress forms state party panels for Tripura, Meghalaya polls

It was Rahul versus the entire government machinery and more in this Gujarat Assembly Elections. (PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today approved different party panels for assembly elections in Tripura and Meghalaya which go to poll early next year. While Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma leads the manifesto committee of the state Congress, Home Minister HDC Lyngdoh chairs the party’s campaign panel. The campaign committee has 14 other members while the manifesto committee has seven other members besides the chairman.

For Tripura, which also goes to polls early next year, Gandhi approved different panels. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha will chair the party’s election committee with CLP leader Gopal Chandra Roy as co- chairman. The campaign committee will be chaired by Pijus Kanti Biswas and the manifesto committee by Amar Ranjan Gupta. The Congress President also approved the names of other office-bearers of the All India Fishermen Congress.