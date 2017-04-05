Congress for special session to discuss MB Shah Commission, CAG reports

“The ruling BJP deliberately placed the two reports on the last day of the budget session with the intention to avoid discussion, at a time when Congress members were purposefully expelled with the intention to avoid discussions,” Shankersinh Vaghela stated in a release.

The Leader of Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela today demanded convening a special session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly to discuss the M B Shah Commission and CAG reports. These reports were tabled in the House on the last day of the Budget session, which concluded recently. However, the BJP has opposed the demand, saying that the Congress wasted 3-4 days of the session while demanding tabling of the Commission report. “The ruling BJP deliberately placed the two reports on the last day of the budget session with the intention to avoid discussion, at a time when Congress members were purposefully expelled with the intention to avoid discussions,” Vaghela stated in a release.

The Justice M B Shah Commission has found no substance in the allegations of corruption, including in land allocation to Tata Nano project, levelled by the Congress against Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Vaghela alleged that the CAG report has “exposed several irregularities in the functioning of the government.” “The BJP government is cheating the public by making it a practice to present the report on the last day of the Assembly, so that no discussion can be held.”

“The M B Shah Commission report was also presented on the last day, and only in English language which made it difficult for the Congress members to read and respond to,” the Congress leader stated. When contacted, the BJP state unit spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the Congress has “no right” to demand the special session as it has “wasted 3-4 days of the budget session.” No leader in Congress is capable of going through the report, he said.