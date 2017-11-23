Congress flays government over Hafiz Saeed’s release

(Source: PTI)

Reacting to the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan’s jail, the Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Narendra Modi government, asking where is the 56-inch chest and strong diplomacy now. The party said Pakistan was a principal conspirator in 2008 Mumbai terror attack, so it would not punish the co-conspirator. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Twitter: The reason is clear. Pakistan is the protector of nefarious terrorists. Where is the 56-inch chest and strong diplomacy now. I am certainly not surprised. I would have been surprised if the consequence would have been the opposite of what you said, said another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Pakistan has never and is never going to learn this lesson. Pakistan is in active collusion and the principal conspirator cannot punish the co-conspirator. It can never happen, he added.

Singhvi further said: Pakistan does not have even a medium-term vision to realise that this will lead to the implosion of itself. India must be relentless in its pursuit of the programme to expose Pakistan in each country of the United Nations with material, evidence, CDs, documents and dossiers to show that this is the utmost limit of hypocrisy by Pakistan, he added. A Pakistan court on Wednesday ordered the release of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed who had been under house arrest since January this year.