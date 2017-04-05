Congress files privilege notice against Arun Jaitley, alleges him of misguiding on Lokpal

During the Zero Hour, Venugopal also accused the government of weakening the agencies and the institutions responsible for fighting graft and the laid down rules and procedures. (PTI)

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday filed a privilege notice against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, accusing him of misguiding on the Lokpal bill that is pending with the standing committee in the Lok Sabha. Earlier on March 23, the opposition unleashed a stinging attack on the government over the delay in appointment of the Lokpal, a day after it informed the Supreme Court that the anti-corruption ombudsman cannot be appointed without amending a law.

Venugopal strongly objected to attorney general Mukul Rohatgi’s comment in the apex court that the existing law will have to be changed to substitute the leader of opposition with the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, as a member of the Lokpal selection committee. During the Zero Hour, Venugopal also accused the government of weakening the agencies and the institutions responsible for fighting graft and the laid down rules and procedures.

As several other opposition lawmakers joined Venugopal in attacking the government, finance minister Arun Jaitley intervened and said the required amendment in the law was being considered by the parliamentary standing committee concerned.