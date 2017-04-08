Congress files complaint against BJP Karnataka chief Yeddyurappa for offering Rs 1 lakh to dead farmer’s family

Earlier, a video had surfaced in which Yeddyurappa was seen giving a total amount of ‘Rs 1 lakh’ to the family of a farmer who had committed suicide in Gundlupet constituency of Karnataka

Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa, he is also a former chief minister of the state, for allegedly distributing money ahead of the Karnataka bypolls. Earlier, a video had surfaced in which Yeddyurappa was seen giving a total amount of ‘Rs 1 lakh’ to the family of a farmer who had committed suicide in Gundlupet constituency of Karnataka.

Unable to repay the heavy loan of Rs 7 lakh which he had taken for drilling borewells, the farmer had committed suicide. Yeddyurappa had visited the family of the farmer and was seen handing out the money in Rs 2000 denomination currency notes. Criticising the incident, Congress party called it to be a case of violation of the model code of conduct. However, BJP came out in support of its chief and said that Yeddyurappa had visited the family to offer his condolences but after seeing the dire situation of the family, which was going through a major financial crisis, and in which small children were going hungry, he helped them by offering money.

Meanwhile, former Minister and State BJP general secretary Shobha Karandlaje had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress women’s wing president Laxmi Hebbalkar. A video had surfaced in which Laxmi was seen distributing new currency notes to the voters from Hannurkeri village of Gundlupet constituency. In another development, ahead of the RK Nagar polls in Tamil Nadu, an amount of around Rs. 5.5 crore was seized by the Income Tax Department from the premises of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and a cash of about Rs 26 lakh kept in envelopes was seized from the premises of a close family associate of the minister.