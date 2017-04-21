Congress expels Barkha Shukla Singh after Delhi Mahila Congress chief hit out at Rahul Gandhi

Barkha Shukla Singh was expelled from Congress on Friday morning. (Source: PTI)

The Delhi Mahila Congress chief, Barkha Shukla Singh who resigned from her post yesterday after hitting out at the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken, was expelled from the party on Friday morning, according to the reports by NDTV.com and IndiaToday.in. “This is to inform that Barkha Shukla Singh has been removed from the post of president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,” All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

(Source: NDTV.com)

The agency also reported that Barkha Singh said she didn’t quit the party and will adopt legal options against her removal. “I will not quit the Congress and continue to wage my war within the party,” she was quoted as saying, adding that “I will move the court against my illegal removal”. On Thursday, Singh attacked Ajay Maken by saying, “Delhi Congress president (Maken) not only misbehaved with me but also with other office bearers of Mahila Congress at his residence. When the matter was brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, nothing happened.”

You may also want to watch:

Her sensational revelation came right before the 2017 MCD polls. Singh posted a press statement on Twitter (it is not a verified handle) where she mentioned, “Why is he (Rahul) scared of meeting his own party members? Several senior leaders have quit the party because of this very reason – his reluctance over addressing issues that exist within the organisation.”

Here is what she said on Twitter:

Singh also attacked Ajay Maken for neglecting women workers in the ticket distribution process for the MCD polls. In response to her statements, Delhi Congress’ chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee later said that Singh was settling her “personal grudges” and “hurting” party interests at a crucial time when MCD polls are round the corner.