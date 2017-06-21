  3. Congress drags Amitabh Bachchan into GST debate, says do not promote stupid acts of BJP

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has slammed Bachchan for promoting GST.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2017 3:49 PM
Just a few days ahead of GST launch, Congress has dragged Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan into a controversy related to the tax act. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has slammed Bachchan for promoting GST. Reportedly, Nirupam has asked Amitabh Bachchan to stop promoting the stupid acts of BJP, according to a report in CNN-News18. However, sources close to Amitabh Bachchan said that Big B has clarified that he is not a brand ambassador of GST.

Earlier, news agency PTI has reported that the Narendra Modi government has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to promote Goods and Services Tax (GST), ahead of the sweeping tax reforms implementation scheduled from July 1. The Central Board of Excise and Customs will be making the 74-year-old Bachchan brand ambassador for GST. A 40-second video featuring him has already been shot and is being circulated.

“GST – An initiative to create a unified national market,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet, attaching the video. In the video, Bachchan explains GST as a unifying force just like the three colours in the national flag. GST is an initiative to create ‘one nation, one tax, one market’, he said.

It is being dubbed as the most significant economic reform since BJP government came to power in 2014 and is expected to add as much as 2 percentage points to the GDP growth rate.

  1. M
    Manoj Tyagi
    Jun 21, 2017 at 7:21 pm
    Congress is party of useless and fool politicians, what else you can expect from them ?
    1. V
      venkat reddy padooru
      Jun 21, 2017 at 7:06 pm
      If GST is a stupid Act, why did Congress proposed it when it were in power and why did it support passing GST in parliament? The present Congress plight is because of stupids like Mr. Nirupam and their stupid notions and actions.
      1. S
        smhanamshet
        Jun 21, 2017 at 5:25 pm
        This is a myth. What you expect and what you get there is a vast difference. Time will prove.
        1. N
          N.S.Rajan
          Jun 21, 2017 at 4:29 pm
          Amitabh Bachchan is intelligent, experienced and mature enough to know 'EXACTLY WHO and WHAT IS STUPID' in India. And, it is not the BJP. Congress should be insane to call the BJP 'stupid' after being beaten black and blue by the BJP at every encounter and at every turn from 2014.
