Congress drags Amitabh Bachchan into GST debate, says do not promote stupid acts of BJP

News agency PTI had reported that the Narendra Modi government has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to promote Goods and Services Tax (GST),

Just a few days ahead of GST launch, Congress has dragged Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan into a controversy related to the tax act. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has slammed Bachchan for promoting GST. Reportedly, Nirupam has asked Amitabh Bachchan to stop promoting the stupid acts of BJP, according to a report in CNN-News18. However, sources close to Amitabh Bachchan said that Big B has clarified that he is not a brand ambassador of GST.

Earlier, news agency PTI has reported that the Narendra Modi government has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to promote Goods and Services Tax (GST), ahead of the sweeping tax reforms implementation scheduled from July 1. The Central Board of Excise and Customs will be making the 74-year-old Bachchan brand ambassador for GST. A 40-second video featuring him has already been shot and is being circulated.

It’s not necessary that Amitabh Bachchan becomes part of everything foolish BJP does: Sanjay Nirupam #CongBolBachchan pic.twitter.com/1aJFUj5dl4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 21, 2017

“GST – An initiative to create a unified national market,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet, attaching the video. In the video, Bachchan explains GST as a unifying force just like the three colours in the national flag. GST is an initiative to create ‘one nation, one tax, one market’, he said.

Would advise @SrBachchan to wthdraw frm brand ambassador of #GST in ths form.An expected backlash frm traders may go against him eventually. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 20, 2017

GST is brilliant idea but not in this form. It is not one nation one tax. 4 tax slabs, 3 types of GST.3 forms to b filled in a month,37 a yr http://t.co/M6DPr1HZz9 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 21, 2017

It is being dubbed as the most significant economic reform since BJP government came to power in 2014 and is expected to add as much as 2 percentage points to the GDP growth rate.