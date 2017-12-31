Congress doing caste politics to regain power, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today hit out at the Congress, saying the party is practising the politics of castiesm, regionalism and corruption to regain lost power.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today hit out at the Congress, saying the party is practising the politics of castiesm, regionalism and corruption to regain lost power. Das was speaking at a programme organised by the Sahu community at his ancestral village Boirdih in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was also present. “The entire country is witnessing the politics of development. Congress-ruled states are lagging behind the BJP-ruled ones in terms of development. “The Congress is trying to play the politics of castiesm, regionalism and corruption to secure power again,” Das said. “In Gujarat the BJP has been again elected to power after ruling there for 22 years…in Chhattisgarh people have voted Raman Singh government again and again to power. It has become possible only because of development,” he said. The BJP doesn’t indulge in the politics of dividing people, Das said.

“People have now understood that the Congress did `nautanki’ (drama) in the name of poor for six decades. Therefore, if we want to take the country ahead, we should resolve to make India `Congress-mukt’ (Congress-free). “You have been continuously supporting the BJP in the state and I appeal you to continue to shower your blessings on the party and create `Congress-mukt’ Chhattisgarh,” Das said. Referring to himself, Das said only in the BJP a one-time `mazdoor’ (labourer) can rise to become a chief minister. The Jharkhand chief minister also turned emotional while recalling the days he spent with his parents at Boirdih. The Public Distribution System model of Chhattisgarh has been implemented in Jharkhand too, he said. Das also visited his ancestral house in the village. Boirdih is situated in the Naxal-affected Chhuriya development block, around 110 km away from Raipur. Chief minister Raman Singh announced that Rs 15 lakh would be sanctioned for the construction of a community building at Boirdih. The building will be named `Raghubar Bhawan’, after the Jharkhand CM, he said.