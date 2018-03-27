Congress did it too: Amit Malviya defends tweeting Karnataka election dates before Election Commission, blames TV channel

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the Election Commission’s office to discuss the allegations. (PTI)

BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya, who is facing heat for tweeting the Karnataka assembly election and result dates even before the Election Commission’s official announcement, has submitted before the poll body that his information was purely based on newsbreak aired by an English news channel at 11:06 am. Along with his letter, Amit also attached the screen prints of the newsbreak with time stamps.

Earlier this morning, a controversy erupted over Malviya’s tweet in which he claimed that polling in the southern state will be held on May 12 and counting on May 18. He tweeted this minutes before CEC OP Rawat made the announcement at the scheduled press conference of the Election Commission. The EC announced that voting in Karnataka will be held in single-phase on May 12 and counting will take place on May 15.

Amit also referred to a tweet by Congress’ Karnataka unit social media in charge Srivatsa who shared the same information at the same time i.e. 11:08 am. Amit said that ‘it seems, he also used the same source to post the same information exactly when I did’. To validate his claim, Amit also attached a print of Srivatsa’s tweet.

Amit further mentioned that he has full faith in the functioning of the Election Commission in conducting free and fair elections in the country. “It is my kind submission that my tweet was in no way intended to infringe upon the Constitutional mandate of the Election Commission. I hope your good self will take this submission in good faith.”

At the press conference, when mediapersons confronted the EC officials with Amit’s tweet, the poll body said that it will probe how the leak was done.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that it was possible that ‘certain things maybe have leaked’, adding that the poll body will look into this.

Later in the afternoon, a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the Election Commission’s office to discuss the allegations. Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi sought to play down the charges, saying ‘Amit Malviya’s tweet was based on a TV channel’s source’.