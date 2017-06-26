Congress demands statements from PM Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj over denial of entry of Mansarover yatra pilgrims

Congress demands statement from PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the denial of entry to 47 pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet (IE).

The Congress today demanded a comprehensive statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the denial of entry to 47 pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet through the Nathu-La pass in Sikkim recently. “This is a serious issue and we would want that Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj take up the issue with their Chinese counterparts and ensure the Mansarovar yatra route is opened for Shiv-bhakta (followers of Lord Shiva),” AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He also took a dig at the BJP government for patting its back when the China route for the Mansarovar Yatra was started.

Today, when China has illegally stopped the yatra by humiliating Indian pilgrims, the same government adopted a “conspiratorial silence”, Surjewala said. China had last week refused entry to the 47 Indian pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nathu La pass in Sikkim. The pilgrims were scheduled to cross over to the Chinese side on June 19 but had failed to do so due to inclement weather. They had waited at the base camp and tried to cross again on June 23 but were denied permission by the Chinese officials.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said some difficulties were being experienced in the movement of pilgrims through Nathu La and that India was taking up the matter with China.