Congress demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over Shunglu report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Reuters)

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken on Thursday demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Shunglu Committee report that has accused the Delhi government of nepotism in making appointments and abuse of power. Maken demanded that an inquiry should be launched to probe the matter on the basis of the findings of the Shunglu Committee report. “If Arvind Kejriwal has any conscience left then he should immediately resign from the Chief Minister’s post,” Maken told reporters. “An inquiry should be launched in this connection. Kejriwal has no right to be on the post during the investigation,” he said.

Categorising the Shunglu panel report into three categories, Maken – who claimed that he got the report through an RTI – accused the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of corruption, nepotism and misuse of public money for “unsanctioned” foreign tours of AAP leaders.

Maken also said that the Congress supporters and workers on Friday would stage a protest against AAP in all 272 wards of Delhi and make people aware about the AAP government’s “wrongdoing” as highlighted in the Shunglu Committee report.

The three-member Shunglu Committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) V.K. Shunglu, was set up by then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung after the Delhi High Court gave primacy to the LG in Delhi administrative affairs in August last year.

Watch this also:

The report which has been accessed by IANS, questioned the appointment of Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s daughter Soumya Jain to the post of advisor to mission director in Delhi government’s Mohalla Clinic project.

The committee raised questions on the appointment of Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Chief Minister Kejriwal’s wife, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Health Minister.

The committee also questioned a cabinet decision of allotting government-owned 206, Rouse Avenue bungalow to the AAP as its office.