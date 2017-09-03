Congress criticism of Nirmala Sitharaman’s elevation regressive: BJP

Sitharaman’s appointment to this critical portfolio is a big step in the direction of women empowerment (PTI)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today lashed out at the Congress for attacking Nirmala Sitharaman over her elevation as the defence minister, saying it reflected the party’s “regressive” mindset. Vijayvargiya said that Sitharaman had “illustrious achievements” as the commerce minister which proved her mettle as an administrator. Sitharaman’s appointment to this critical portfolio is a big step in the direction of women empowerment and shows this government lives by its ideology instead of mere lip-service like its predecessor, he said.

“Congress on the other hand has a woman leader at its helm whose biggest achievement till date is her surname,” the BJP general secretary said, referring to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Referring to Sitharaman’s elevation, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “We hope she does not handle the defence ministry the way she did the commerce ministry, which saw a crippling decline of exports-imports during her tenure.”