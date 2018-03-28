Congress cries foul as EC orders probe into Karnataka election date leak, skips mention of Amit Malviya

The committee headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha will question Congress’ social media in-charge Srivatsa B over the “source of information” of his tweets.

Taking cognizance of the tweets by BJP’s IT cell chief and in-charge of Congress social media in Karnataka regarding the election date on Tuesday, Election Commission of India has set up a committee to probe the matter. The committee headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha will question Congress’ social media in-charge Srivatsa B over the “source of information” of his tweets.

The office order by the Election Commission also sets a seven-day deadline for the committee to submit its report on the findings. However, tt has been learnt that the order skips mention of BJP IT cell Chief Amit Malviya’s name in the terms of reference of the committee, PTI reported. Both Malviya and Srivatsa B had tweeted the dates of polling and counting of votes minutes before EC’s official announcement.

Now, Congress had alleged that Malviya was “exonerated” and suggested that it was a case of alleged bias. “Surprising that @ECI_India exonerates BJP IT Head, who initiated ‘Date Leak’ & constitutes an inquiry thereafter,” Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said. Congress had also termed BJP the “Super Election Commission”

Yesterday, Union Min, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi went to @ECI_India with BJP IT Head’s explanation. Surprising that @ECI_India exonerates BJP IT Head, who initiated ‘Date Leak’ & constitutes an inquiry thereafter. क्या ये अपनों पे करम, ग़ैरों पे सितम का क़िस्सा तो नहीं? pic.twitter.com/5lYEEZaOaS — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 28, 2018

However, EC had said Malviya had sent a letter on the controversy yesterday. Hence, his name is not mentioned in the office order, an EC spokesman said. Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat, who was announcing the dates, dubbed the matter as a “serious issue”. Apart from Srivatsa, the committee will also probe a “Kannada channel allegedly owned by a BJP MP” about tweets made by a journalist regarding the source of information.

Yesterday a controversy broke out when Malviya tweeted that voting will be held on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 18. While he was correct about the day of the polling, he posted the wrong date of counting of votes. Within in half an hour, EC announced the poll schedule and counting date as May 15.

Reacting to Malviya’s tweet and the poll body said, “The Commission immediately directed that the matter be probed and necessary and effective action is taken. Accordingly, Commission has constituted a committee of senior officers of Election Commission to investigate the matter and give its report within seven days”. The EC statement further said,”The Committee would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future. The Committee set up by the Commission has already sought information from the concerned media organizations and individuals.”