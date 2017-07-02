Congress calls Amit Shah airport meeting gross misuse of power, demands probe

BJP chief Amit Shah during a public meeting at Goa airport. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah’s public meeting at the Goa Dabolim Airport complex, Congress on Sunday morning demanded a probe in it, reported ANI. As per the report, Congress branded this meeting as a complete abuse of power by the ‘intoxicated BJP’ and has accused the saffron party of having ‘lost all sense of good governance.’ The meeting was also attended by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar along with other BJP Ministers and MLAs.

AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar condemned the act of using airport for a public meeting and demanded that all the airport authority officials who allowed this meeting should be penalized along with all the ministers and MLAs including Amit Shah for conducting the ‘illegal public meeting’ inside the airport. Reportedly, a carpeted podium, a dozen chairs for the dignitaries and a sound system were set up at the entrance of the airport terminal before the party president’s arrival

During his Goa visit, BJP chief Amit Shah had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three years in office has visited fewer foreign nations than his predecessor Manmohan Singh. Shah said a BJP worker explained the reason behind this to him. “A party worker told me that when Manmohan Singh used to go abroad, nobody knew,” he said.

“He carried pages written in English and come back after reading them. Sometimes he read in Thailand the pages meant to be read in Malaysia and vice-versa,” he claimed. “But now when Modiji goes to China, America, Russia, France, Japan, Sri Lanka… thousands of people gather at airport to receive him and the entire world watches him,” he added.