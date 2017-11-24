Congress blasts Arvind Kejriwal government on education, says 1.42 lakh school girls were forced to flee schools

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken. (photo: PTI)

Delhi school education data war: Congress party on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on the issue of school education in the capital city. The Congress party stated that the data available on the capital’s school education through open source and government platforms contradicted the claims that were made by the AAP government. Congress challenged Aam Aadmi Party government’s claims of achievements in the education sector, saying it was a “myth” as not only children were leaving Delhi government schools but also less number of them were passing out. The leader rubbished the Delhi government claims in a report, ‘Reality of Delhi government education: An expose’, that was released in a press conference. In addition, the above, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken yesterday alleged that “since independence, this is the first time that the number of students in government schools have decreased despite an annual population growth of 2.42% in Delhi.”

While citing the report that was compiled by accessing data from documents and websites of CBSE and Delhi government, Maken said, “In past two years, about 98,000 children left Delhi government schools while private ones gained 1.42 lakh more.” He added, “The AAP government has patted its back and indulged in photo-ops highlighting achievements in the education sector. But its a myth as this report shows.” He further said that “The number of students appearing in and passing Class XII from government schools fell – 42,296 and 38,489 respectively – in last three years.” While stating some more facts, Maken said, “In 2015-16, the unspent amount of allocation for education was Rs 1000.73 crore and Rs 981.45 crore in 2016- 17.” The Delhi Congress chief went on to say that the data compiled by him on Class-X results under AAP government was “poor”, and he will release it later.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken while talking about the same issue on Twitter today posted this: “Govt doesn’t have any answers to its dismal performance in education- 1) Massive exodus of students from Delhi Govt to Private Schools; 2) Gross &continuous reduction in no. of students from Govt Schools passing 12th Std; 3) 1982 crore education budget unspent/lapsed in 2yrs!”

In another tweet, Maken stated “1. There is a steep fall in the results of Class 12th. 40000 government school students did not pass.; 2. 1.42 lakh school girls were forced to flee private schools.; 3. out of the total budget for education, the government could not spend Rs 2000 crore.”