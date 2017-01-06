Congress blames Narendra Modi govt’s ‘whimsical leadership’ for sour Pakistan ties

In the latest issue of party journal ‘Congress Sandesh’, it made a strong pitch for taking political parties into confidence to evolve a consistent policy towards neighbours.(Reuters)

Noting that India’s ties with Pakistan has hit the most unsuccessful point, Congress today squarely blamed the “whimsical leadership” of Narendra Modi government for failing to evolve a consistent policy towards neighbours.

“It is time that the government took various parties and people into confidence and consult all stakeholders to evolve a consistent policy towards the relations with our neighbours.”

“This is a long-term issue and cannot be handled on the whims and fancies of the government and its whimsical leadership which knows only to play to the galleries,” the party said in an editorial piece.

Insisting that Modi government was “totally confused” which direction it wants to take in its foreign policy – especially towards India’s neighbours, the editorial said “our relationship with Pakistan has hit the nadir and the government besides chest thumping has no clue how to stop this”.

Acknowledging that there were elements sponsored by the state in Pakistan which are inimical to India, it said “despite all that we have to make sure that we are able to lead towards peace and tranquillity”, it added.