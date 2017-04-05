Congress backs Centre’s stand on US suggestion over Indo-Pak issue

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley yesterday suggested that the Donald Trump administration may “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tension. (PTI)

The Congress today opposed third party interference in Kashmir, backing the Centre’s stand on the suggestion of the US that it would try and “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tension. “The Kashmir issue has to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan as per the Shimla Agreement and there should not be any third party interference,” Congress spokesman Ajoy Kumar said here. “Congress has been opposing third party interference in Kashmir since Independence and there is no change in our stand as yet,” he added.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley yesterday suggested that the Donald Trump administration may “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tension. In a veiled snub to the suggestion, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson in New Delhi said, “The government’s position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn’t changed.”

Kumar said the government should make efforts to resume talks to resolve the issue in a conducive atmosphere and certainly not in the midst of cross-border firing.

However, he said that it would be a big achievement for the Narendra Modi government if it could isolate Pakistan completely and convince the United Nations to impose sanctions on that country. Kumar described the prevailing situation in Kashmir as the “worst in the last decade” and emphasised on the need to restore normalcy in the Valley.