Congress asks workers, Sewa Dal volunteers to help devotees during Magh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar has asked party workers and Sewa Dal volunteers to help devotees visiting the Sangam.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar has asked party workers and Sewa Dal volunteers to help devotees visiting the Sangam – the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythic Saraswati – during the ‘Magh Mela’. In a statement issued here today, Babbar said Congress workers and volunteers of the party’s Sewa Dal should “play an important role” by helping the visitors in Allahabad. The Magh Mela is one of the largest annual religious affairs for Hindus. It is held on the banks of Triveni Sangam. In accordance with the traditional Hindu calendar followed in north India, the fair is organised during the Hindu month of Magh – corresponding to the period between mid January and mid February of the Gregorian calendar. The important dates to take the holy bath during the fair are spread over 45 days. The Magh Mela is also called a mini Kumbh Mela.