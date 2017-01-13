Congress alleges gross failure in spending plan outlay by Kerala Government

Of the total plan outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, only Rs 7,784.69 crore had been spent so far and the figures were a reflection of the “administrative failure” of the Left front government, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged. (PTI)

Accusing the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala of ‘gross failure’ in spending plan outlay, opposition Congress today said only 32.44 per cent of the total amount had been spent with just two months left for the end of the current fiscal. Of the total plan outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, only Rs 7,784.69 crore had been spent so far and the figures were a reflection of the “administrative failure” of the Left front government, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged.

Though the Left leaders used to wax eloquent about the strengthening of the local self-government, the spending of plan amount by panchayats, municipalities and corporations has become dismal under the LDF regime, he alleged.

Stating that the situation was the same in the case of majority of departments, he also said state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who was supposed to cautiously monitor the plan expenditure, was “conducting research on how not” to implement the projects.

“As only two months are left for the completion of the ongoing financial year, this government could spend only 32.44 per cent of the total plan outlay. Many departments have spent only namesake amounts yet,” he said in a release.

He alleged that though the public distribution system had collapsed and price of rice shot up in the market, the Food and Civil supplies Department had not intervened and only 6.83 per cent amount was spent so far in this regard. “Only 11.73 per cent of the total plan amount was spent in terms of local self governments. Though Rs 5,500 crore was earmarked in the budget, only Rs 645.12 crore was spent,” the leader said.