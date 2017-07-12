Congress accuses AAP and BJP of stalling civic work in the national capital

Goel said execution of municipal projects was “getting delayed” as standing committees of the three corporations have not been constituted. (PTI)

The “political competitiveness” between the AAP-led Delhi government and the ruling BJP in the municipal corporations is leading to “stalling” of civic work in the city, Congress leader in the NDMC Mukesh Goel today alleged. At a press conference here, he also said the execution of municipal projects was “getting delayed” as standing committees and other panels of the three corporations have not been constituted, owing to the Arvind Kejriwal government “not notifying” the newly-drawn municipal zones of the city. Goel today also wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal urging him to “direct” the city government to “notify without delay” the zones so that elections for the different panels could be held. “The civic work in Delhi is getting stalled and the reason behind it is the political competitiveness between the AAP-led Delhi government and the ruling BJP in the three corporations,” he wrote in the letter to the Lt Governor. The Delhi government for “unknown reasons has not notified” the zones, he said.

The senior Congress leader in the letter to Baijal, also appealed to him to “direct the BJP leaders in the civic bodies to constitute all civic-approved committees, special or ad hoc, as soon as possible”.

“And, till these committees are not formed, a meeting of the municipal house be held every week,” Goel wrote.

The erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

The BJP has been ruling the corporations for the last 10 years.