Abhishek Manu Singhvi turns screws on BJP; says NaMo is No Agriculture Mal-governance Only

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Image: ANI)

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday took potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference, Singhvi said, “Today politics in India is that of vendetta and intolerance. This is not in line with the democracy of India.” Further speaking about the ongoing CBI raids on Congress leader in Karnataka, Singhvi said “CBI is conducting raids at houses of members of the opposition. Why was it sleeping during Vyapam investigation?”

The Congress leader further took a jibe against PM Narendra Modi and coined a new meaning for NaMo. “NaMo is No Agriculture Mal-governance Only,” he said, according to news agency ANI. In the past, Singhvi had also accused the BJP workers of carrying out attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. He said that several cars in the convoy were damaged, their window panes smashed and an SPG man suffered a minor injury. “All this because, the Congress Vice President went to a flood affected area,” PTI quoted him saying earlier. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones today during his visit to this flood-affected town but he escaped unhurt.

With as many as six Congress MLAs from Gujarat resigning from the party over the last 48 hours and three of them joining the BJP faction, Singhvi had on Friday alleged that crores of rupees have been spent in horse- trading in Gujarat by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also alleged that one Congress MLA from Gujarat, Punabhai Gavit, said he has offered Rs 10 crore by the BJP to cross over.

Singhvi’s statement comes at a time when the Congress is undergoing a series of defections in its unit in Gujarat, where Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled next month, and state polls later this year.