Congress, AAP rejected by people of Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today claimed that the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll result has made it clear that both the Congress and the AAP have been rejected by the people of the national capital. BJP-SAD joint candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa has bagged 40,602 votes, which is over 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the bypoll, the result of which was declared yesterday, while Congress’ Meenakshi Chandela finished second with 25,950 votes.

AAP’s Harjeet Singh managed to get only 10,243 votes, less than one-sixth of the total votes polled and lost deposit.

“Both the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal have been rejected by the people of Delhi. There is total disenchantment among the workers of both the parties and each day some of them are switching over to the BJP,” Tiwari said at a press conference here.

“Kejriwal is a ‘Hitler’ who takes responsibility of only success while Congress Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken is happy to bask in false glory despite knowing the ground reality,” he alleged.

Tiwari also claimed that a woman worker of the Congress has levelled harassment charges against Maken and other top party leaders.