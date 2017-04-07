Congress, AAP can again join hands for power: BJP leader Vijay Goel

Goel said the real contest is between the BJP and Congress while AAP will be left in the third position after elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations on April 23. (PTI)Union minister Vijay Goel today hit out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying they could again join hands for “greed of power” after the MCD elections. Goel said the real contest is between the BJP and Congress while AAP will be left in the third position after elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations on April 23. “They are of same kind of parties. They can join hands for greed of power to rule the municipal corporations if they could not do so independently, as they formed government in Delhi in 2013,” he said in a press conference here.

The Shunglu committee report has “exposed” AAP that came to power on an anti-corruption plank, the minister said, citing various allegations of corruption.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“If the findings of the committee are probed completely, the AAP government will not survive for one day,” he said.

Congress is now attacking Kejriwal government on the Shunglu committee report but they themselves were involved in it, he alleged.

“The two are not very different from each other and face corruption charges. Congress is a Ghotala (scam) party while AAP is Awaidh Amdani Party,” he added.