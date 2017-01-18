Congress a party of ‘Luddites’, blocking every change: M J Akbar

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Digidhan Mela’ here, he launched a scathing attack on the Congress for “opposing this great massive sweeping transformation” brought in by demonetisation.(Reuters)

Union Minister M J Akbar today likened the Congress to “Luddite” group during the industrial revolution in Britain which blocked every change, and alleged that the opposition party stood for “pro-corrupt status-quo”.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Digidhan Mela’ here, he launched a scathing attack on the Congress for “opposing this great massive sweeping transformation” brought in by demonetisation that is taking the country towards a digital and cashless economy.

“There was a group called Luddite which blocked every change by even breaking up machinery that would bring in change. Regrettably or perhaps inevitably the Congress has become a party of Luddites who are against any change and who are for a pro-corrupt status quo,” the Union Minister of State for External Affairs alleged.

“One cannot even sometimes believe the intensity of their (Congress’) campaign in order to protect the corrupt,” Akbar said, adding that one of the biggest enemies of poor is corruption because it steals n