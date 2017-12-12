Condoms ad banned between 6 am and 10 pm: All you need to know about I&B ministry advisory

Issuing an advisory, the ministry said that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent, especially for children.

Smriti Irani-led Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday banned telecast of condom advertisements between 6.00 a.m- 10.00 pm in the day. Issuing an advisory, the ministry said that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent, especially for children. A number of politicians have reacted to the development. Congress leader Milind Deora was one of the first leaders to react on the issue. “In the 80s & 90s, India aired condom adverts on national TV. Adverts were sensuous, provocative & educative, encouraging consenting adults to use protection. In 2017, condom adverts are banned. Are we moving forward or backward?” Deora said.

Here’s the full text of advisory issued by Information and Broadcasting ministry

Telecast of Condom Advertisements between 10:00 PM- 6:00 AM while telecasting advertisements on TV channels’

1. Whereas it has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of lnformation and Broadcasting that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent specially for children.

2. In this connection, attention of TV channels is invited to Rule 7 (7\ ot the cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 which specifically states that “No advertisement which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner shall not be carried in the cable service’ AND Rule 7 (8) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 which specifically states that “indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements'”

3. In view of the above, all TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms which are for a particular age group and could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children. Therefore such advertisements may be telecast between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM to avoid exposure of such material to children and to ensure strict adherence to the provisions contained in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994′ Any failure will attract action as per provisions of the Rules.

The government currently provides free condoms under its community-based AIDS prevention programme, but several brands are widely available, with some endorsed by Bollywood actors. In September, a condom maker was forced to withdraw a new advertisement promoting the use of the prophylactic ahead of a major Hindu festival, local media reported.