Concern in Rajya Sabha over high vacancies in judiciary

An NCP member today expressed concern over high vacancy of judges in various high courts of the country, saying the people were fast losing confidence in the system due to inordinate delays in delivery of justice. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Majeed Memon, who is also a noted lawyer, said the provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people was the solemn duty of the State in coordination with judiciary.

Citing figures of vacancies in different high courts of the country, the NCP member said in totality, the sanctioned strength of judges was 712 and vacancies were almost 300. He said there were 40 lakh pending cases in various courts. “People are fast losing confidence in our judicial system due to inordinate delays in delivery of justice,” he said.

Vacancies in various high courts and backlog of pending cases in various courts was a matter of serious concern for administration of justice, he said.

According to him, non-filling up of vacancies and non- sanctioning of increased strength of judges in various high courts was the main cause of growing pendency of cases.

“Law Minister has been heard saying that we have had record appointments this year. That will not do,” Memon said, adding that the number of judges have to be proportionate to the ever-growing number of justice seekers.

“Why is the sanctioned strength not periodically revised? … Will the Law Minister explain why these vacancies are not filled up with the sense of expediency to improve the justice delivery system,” the NCP member asked.

In his special mention, Rajeev Chandrasekhar raised the issue of environmental and ecological degradation in Western Ghats.

Ronald Sapa Tlau (Cong) raised the issue of 1305 Hindi teachers in Mizoram who have been on hunger strike since February 28 as they have not been paid salaries for 10 months. They are also seeking continuation of their employment.

Tlau said the people from Northeastern states have huge problems in speaking Hindi and Mizos have the least knowledge.

Referring to insurgency, he said the propaganda of insurgency was to “teach hatred for Hindi and Hindu” and they were becoming “successful in many ways”.

“Today some change has taken place in Mizoram. The change is for the positive,” Tlau said, adding that many young people want to learn Hindi and join the national mainstream as by the virtue of culture, ethnicity and habit, they are very close to the far eastern countries.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appreciated the Congress member for raising the issue and said the Centre will consult the state government to resolve the problem.