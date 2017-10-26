Concentration of power during UPA government’s tenure was not at 10 Janpath, says Rahul Gandhi

In a message, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress governments of the future will be much younger. (IE)

Concentration of power during the UPA government’s tenure was not at 10 Janpath and this is a misunderstanding, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today, asserting that the party’s future dispensations would see further decentralisation of power.

10 Janpath is the official residence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, from whom Rahul Gandhi is set to take over the mantle of the party.

In a message, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress governments of the future will be much younger and will have more youths, and that he also values experience and will continue to take the support from traditional wisdom.

“It was not at 10, Janpath. That is a misunderstanding,” he replied when asked at an event here whether the power was concentrated there.

The Congress vice president, however, was quick to retort and train his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “also the concentration in the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) was nowhere near the concentration of power in the PMO today.”

“We speak to ministers in the BJP government. Even ministers like Sushma Swaraj and others don’t have power in this government. Only the prime minister has the power,” he said, adding that this is something fundamentally different to how the Congress runs the government.

To another question on whether the next Congress government will promote youngsters, Rahul Gandhi, referring to former president Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, said, “There is value to experience. We will take our traditional wisdom along.”

“We will certainly have younger faces than we did and the Congress government will be a much younger government. But there is also value to experience. We have to have them…,” he said referring to Mukherjee and Singh.

“We will also take support of our traditional wisdom which we have,” he added.

Admitting that there were shortcomings in the UPA government towards the end of its tenure, he said, “The new government of the Congress would be a much more decentralised government. It would be a government that distributes power much more than even the last Congress government.