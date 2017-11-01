Compulsory Aadhaar causing inconvenience to elderly, says activist Avdhash Kaushal

Government functionaries and politicians do not understand the fact that as age advances, finger prints wear off, he said.

Noted activist Avdhash Kaushal today argued that making Aadhaar cards mandatory has adversely affected the elderly as their finger prints “change, wear off or get blurred with age”, thus causing them inconvenience.

“Government functionaries and politicians do not understand the fact that as age advances, finger prints wear off, some times change and get blurred. One needs to produce one’s Aadhaar card even to buy a mobile phone SIM card these days.

“Senior citizens who need mobile phones to stay in touch with their near and dear ones are facing an even bigger problem,” Kaushal said.

Similarly, people involved in manual jobs such as Van Gujjars face the same problem as their finger prints change because of the rugged nature of their work, he said.

The worst hit are the people suffering from leprosy, a limb disfiguring disease, he said.

The Padma Shree awardee also criticised the central government’s proposed move to make biometric entry at the airports mandatory.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is repeatedly saying that at airports, entry will soon be made through biometrics or thumb impression. This means senior citizens will be turned away from airports. This will not solve the problem but create an even bigger one,” he said.