Comptroller and Auditor General pulls up Jammu and Kashmir government for not submitting Utilisation Certificates worth Rs 3477 crore

Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to submit the Utilization Certificates (UCs) for an amount of over Rs 3,477 crore as on March 31, 2016. (Source: PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to submit the Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for an amount of over Rs 3,477 crore as on March 31, 2016, the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) latest report on state finances said. According to the report tabled in the assembly recently, a total number of 924 Utilisation Certificates involving Rs 3,477.47 crore was outstanding, of which 657 UCs amounting to Rs 1,864.65 crore was outstanding for more than a year. Financial rules state that for the grants provided for specific purposes, UCs should be obtained by the department officers from grantees and after verification, these should be forwarded to the state’s Accountant General within 18 months from the date of sanction, it said.

“The position regarding the outstanding Utilisation Certificates has not improved as compared to 2014-15. The outstanding UCs was 8.47 percent of the total expenditure of Rs 41,047 Crores incurred in 2015 -16 under voted section,” the report said. The CAG recommended to the government that it may consider timely submission of Utilisation Certificates in respect of Grants released for a specific purpose to the guarantee institutions.

Similarly, against the total amount of Rs 1192.69 crore drawn on AC bills by various drawing and disbursing officers during 1995-2016 the corresponding DC bills were not submitted to the state Accountant General (A&E), the report said. On the submission of accounts, it said 586 annual accounts of 47 bodies or authorities were awaited from the Accountant General (Audit), Jammu and Kashmir, as on 31 March 2016.