Complete internet shutdown in Kashmir from Thursday night ahead of first death anniversary of Burhan Wani

Security has been beefed up in the valley, especially in south Kashmir districts. (File photo: Reuters)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today directed internet service providers to completely suspend their services in Kashmir from 10 pm today till further orders in view of the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Burhan Wani this weekend. Complete internet services, including mobile and broadband, have been shut down, an official said tonight. Earlier in the day, an order was issued by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan to various lease line internet service providers in the valley to block all social media websites. “In view of the apprehensions of misuse of internet services by anti-national elements, which is likely to cause deterioration in law and order situation, you are directed to block all social media sites,” the order read. Wani’s killing in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year had triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousands of others were injured in daily clashes between security forces and protestors for a period of over four months.

Security has been beefed up in the valley, especially in south Kashmir districts. Police and other security forces have intensified area domination to prevent assembly of people in Wani’s native village in Tral area. Separatist groups have called for a strike on July 8 to pay homage to those killed in action by the security forces against stone-pelting mobs.